Collier County is dealing with an affordable housing issue, specifically for service members such as police officers, firefighters and medical workers.

Lately, housing has become something many people struggle to find or afford.

“Affordable housing is a huge problem in District Three, my commission district, but it’s a huge problem throughout the county, quite frankly,” said Burt Saunders, a Collier County commissioner.

The county is teaming up with Rural Neighborhoods, a non-profit organization tackling the affordable housing problem.

The plan is to construct 252 affordable apartments for essential service workers and more than 100 units for senior citizens and veterans.

“When essential workers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve, it can lead to a shortage to qualified workers, and it can hinder economic growth and competitiveness,” said Saunders.

More than 25 acres will be dedicated to ensuring those who put our community first and the most vulnerable get an affordable roof over their head.

“The rents are set based on the median income in the county. The median income in the county for a family of four is about $100,000 a year, and so a family of four, for example, making 80% of that would qualify for most of the housing we’re going to have here,” said Saunders.

The county said they hope to start construction at the beginning of 2024 at the southeast corner of the Golden Gate Golf Course property.

The county also plans to add a veterans nursing home and a facility for students to learn different trades.