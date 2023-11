Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Police are searching for two men accused of stealing over $900 worth of merchandise from a Fort Myers Target.

They were seen driving a silver mid-2000s Toyota Corolla at the Target at the Gulf Coast Town Center.

