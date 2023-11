It’s been a dream season for Florida Gulf Coast middle blocker Ella Chapman, who was named ASUN Freshman of the Year. She’s also a conference champion and about to live the dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

“Every year I would watch all my favorite teams and so it’s cool that like I get to be here now,” Chapman said.

The Eagles are flying high on the court. FGCU rolled to their third straight ASUN Tournament title, winning nine out of 10 sets in tournament play.

“This team has had a really good mindset, especially going into the ASUN Tournament,” setter Lily Tessier said. “We had the mindset that nobody could beat us and we didn’t even think about losing.”

“The way we played in that conference tournament was without question some of the best volleyball we’ve played all year,” head coach Matt Botsford said. “So we want to maintain that standard. Quite honestly, we’re going to have to elevate beyond that standard to do what we want to do at this tournament. But it’s certainly within reach.”

The No. 4 Florida Gators await the Eagles in the first round. This team isn’t intimidated by their in-state foe. The Eagles are focused on making history this postseason.

“There’s going to be a team here at FGCU that’s going to be the first to make it to the second weekend of NCAA tournament play,” Botsford said. “And I think we have a team here that’s capable.”

“We’re not just happy to be in the tournament,” Chapman said. “We want to keep going in the tournament. We want to win games. And see how far we can get.”

WINK News will be in Gainesville for Thursday’s match.