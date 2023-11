Chiquita Lock. CREDIT: WINK News

A Cape Coral lock may get entirely removed from the largest city in Southwest Florida despite its ability to naturally improve water quality.

According to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, a hearing that began on Wednesday and runs until Dec. 7 will decide what happens to the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral.

SCCF steadfastly supports keeping the Chiquita Lock where it is.

“SCCF opposes the removal of the lock and hopes the city can come up with a solution that can protect wildlife and water quality,” said SCCF Environmental Policy Director Matt DePaolis.

DePaolis did mention a couple of improvements that could be made to the Chiquita Lock. Some of the improvements noted include adding manatee exclusion devices.

Another idea is converting the area into a high-speed two-way lock, thus reducing boaters’ wait time.

Also, the lock will be closed between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday as FEMA dive crews assess the lock. While the lock is assessed, boaters won’t be able to access the lock.