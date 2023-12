More than 94 percent of Americans are expected to put up some sort of Christmas tree this year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. But the age-old question is, is it faux fir or Douglas fir?

Fort Myers shopper Precious Green believes a fake Christmas tree looks just as good as a real one.

“I do fake trees. I can’t do no real tree. There’s too much work, maintaining,” Green added. “They probably shed and do all of that. Just get you a fake tree, put it in a box and it lasts for like years.”

“We have a fake one. We’ve had real ones. It’s too much to clean up and you have to buy it every year,” Robert Barrett agreed.

Christmas tree lot employees lay our real trees, CREDIT: WINK News

And most Americans are on their side too. 77 percent plan to use an artificial tree. However, American Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jami Warner said no matter what kind of tree you get, real or fake, you’re going to pay more for it this year. You can blame inflation for that.

“Because of gasoline costs, transportation costs for shipping the trees, etc. that will impact prices somewhere between five and ten percent,” she noted.

But she added there’s a Christmas tree for everyone’s budget.

“Real trees run anywhere from $25 to a couple of hundred dollars and artificial trees run under $100 to thousands.” Artificial trees available for purchase, CREDIT: WINK News

Christmas tree care

Even though your fake tree might cost more upfront, Warner said most will keep for about 10 years if stored correctly. Your real tree, though, will take more work to maintain.

“You really shouldn’t keep a real tree more than a month. You have to water it every day, a gallon of water every day is very, very important,” Warner emphasized. “Keep that real tree away from any kind of heat source, three feet away from any heat source: fireplace, space heater, candles, even pets.”

Before you take it off the lot, Warner recommends shaking it to get rid of loose needles and any bugs as well as doing a touch test.

“Run your hand along the branches and if the needles fall out easily and there’s brown spots, it’s already dried out.”

The American Christmas Tree Association has tips on how to take care of your real or artificial tree