FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters at U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn’s Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. DeSantis is cutting campaign staff as he struggles to catch former President Donald Trump in the GOP’s crowded primary contest while facing sudden financial pressure. DeSantis let go fewer than 10 paid staffers late last week. That’s according to a DeSantis aide granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shifted his priorities to visiting all 99 Iowa counties, as the GOP presidential hopefuls prepare for debate week.

“I don’t think doing the 99 counties is just about the caucus. Like, yes, obviously we’re going to use that too, to win the caucus,” said DeSantis. “I think it has significance beyond there. One, by the fact that I’m willing to do this, should show you that I consider myself a servant, not a ruler, and that’s how people that get elected should consider themselves.”

The visit wrapped up his campaign tour right before the fourth GOP debate on Wednesday in Alabama.

