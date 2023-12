Cape Coral City Council approved an amendment Dec. 6 revising the development cap table for the Pine Island Road District by removing all development caps on retail, office and warehousing square footage and hotel rooms. The amendment also increases the development cap for residential units.

This approval isn’t for adoption but for transmittal of the amendment to state and regional agencies for review. The state has 30 days to review the amendment, and it will return to Council for adoption in late January or February.

