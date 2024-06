A large law enforcement presence was spotted in a Lee County neighborhood.

Wednesday, at around 4 p.m., near Caloosa Creek Townhomes off Barrett Road, several Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, including what appeared to be a mobile command unit, were seen lining a small residential road.

The video below, provided by a WINK Viewer, shows the large amount of law enforcement vehicles in the area.

We’re working to find out what the scene is all about, but a viewer told WINK News they heard deputies calling for people to get out of a home for a search warrant.

We spoke with a woman who was living inside the house police were searching.

She said she didn’t know what deputies were searching for.

She claimed she was quickly rushed away from the home, and she doesn’t know what caused all this.

We asked her if anyone had been detained or arrested, and she wouldn’t answer us.

Neighbors said their front yards were transformed into a war zone.

One neighbor went as far as saying, based on the massive response, that he thought law enforcement was hunting down in their own neighborhood.

They’re not sure what to think after the tense moments they never expected.

“Like a war zone. There was just so many people with the guns and stuff,” said neighbor Grayson Jones.

And you might think it’s over now that law enforcement has left the neighborhood, but it’s not over for these neighbors.

They’re left wondering if they have anything to worry about.

“I did see someone being led out of the house by one of the people in the military, camo outfits. Their hands were behind their back, but I don’t know if they were cuffed or not,” said Kaleb Rosbough, neighbor.

We spoke with deputies on the scene, and we reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Deputies on the scene wouldn’t tell us anything. Their PIOs explained that it’s an active investigation and they’ll get us more info when they can.