Charlotte County Sheriff honors fallen deputy

Sheriff Prummell salutes the gravesite of Christopher Taylor (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

In the wake of Cassandra Smith’s trial and the Wreaths Across America program, the Charlotte County Sheriff placed a wreath at the gravesite of fallen Deputy Christopher Taylor.

Wreaths Across America is held annually to remember and honor those who gave their lives. Prummell and Lieutenant Rocco Casano visited Taylor’s grave to honor his memory Saturday. Sheriff Prummell and Lieutenant Casano pay respects (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office) Sheriff Prummell lays wreath for fallen Deputy Taylor (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the wreath ceremony carried a little more emotion after the trial for Taylor’s murderer concluded on Friday. Smith was convicted of hitting and killing the 23-year-old deputy three times over the legal blood alcohol level.

Taylor was laid to rest in November. Community members lined the streets to say their goodbyes to the fallen deputy.