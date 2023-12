It’s time for Miracle Moment, and today, we meet a surgeon who uses his skillful hands and a little magic to heal kids.

The ’90s box office hit “Patch Adams” introduced movie-goers to a loveable doctor who clowned around for patients.

Golisano Children’s Hospital has its own Patch Adams, minus the red nose.

Pediatric neurosurgeon doctor TJ Spinks has a few tricks up his sleeve.

