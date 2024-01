Credit: WINK

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the Port of Islands hotel in Naples.

According to CCSO, the unidentified suspect has been confirmed dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

According to detectives, the suspect was a former employee had entered the hotel lobby at around 3:25 p.m., Sunday and shot an employee.

The employee died from their injuries.

Deputies discovered the shooter dead inside a hotel office.

Several deputy cruisers, a crime scene unit and a mobile command center have been deployed.

The scene is currently under investigation.

