Fort Myers city workers are calling for the removal of both the Fort Myers city manager and assistant city manager.

City employees sent an open letter to council members imploring them to remove the City Manager Marty Lawing and Assistant City Manager John Lege immediately.

The letter accuses the city manager and the assistant city manager of creating an environment of “Fear and retaliation.”

They warn the city council that “morale is at the lowest its ever been in the city.”

The letter was forwarded to WINK News by councilman Johnny Streets.

Those are some pointed and tough allegations. WINK News has reached out to both Lawing and Lege for reaction — but neither city leader got back to us.

The mayor told WINK News he’s shocked and disappointed by the letter.

