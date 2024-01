Traffic after cement spill Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

Two lanes are shut down going Westbound due to a cement spill at Colonial Boulevard and Deleon Street in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the lanes will be closed for an undetermined time on Friday morning.

Crews said the cement goes back up to the bridge, and there will be dust in the air until it rains.

They ask you to seek an alternate route if possible.