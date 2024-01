Roberto Calix Flores (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for a wanted man dealing in stolen property and also lied about his identity to a pawnbroker.

Roberto Calix Flores is also wanted for petit theft, said SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.