Alex Ashby was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was only six-months-old.

β€œI wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, much less my child,” Alex Ashby said.

Alex and her husband Taylor’s world was shattered when their son Landon was diagnosed at only two-months-old.

β€œIt broke something in me because when you grow up with the disease every single day, I know exactly how hard it is,” Alex Ashby said.

Now their mission as parents is to show four-year-old Landon that his disease does not define him.

In June the Cape Coral couple plans to paddleboard 80 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money and awareness for families with cystic fibrosis.

β€œI want him to see as he gets older, what mommy did and what he can also be capable of,” Alex Ashby said. β€œI don’t want him to feel like he has any limitations.”

Taylor will be by her side during the annual Piper’s Angels Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis on a support boat to take over if she needs to take a break.

β€œWhen my son grows up, if he finds somebody that he cares about and loves that he’s there regardless of whatever the situation is in that person’s life that they’re a continual support system for them as well,” Taylor Ashby said.

Travis Suit started the event shortly after his daughter Piper was diagnosed because of saltwater’s benefits for people with the disease.

β€œTo see people come every year, people who never would have imagined in their life that they would be doing this big, crazy thing, to see the transformation they go through is so rewarding,” Suit said.

The Ashbys hope their son Landon reaps rewards from the crossing as well by learning that if he wants to shoot for the stars, he can.

The Ashbys are still looking for a support boat to go with them on the crossing if you’re interested you can contact Alex Ashby at alexashby1123@gmail.com.