41 miles of waterways for heavy rainfall across Lee County

Natural waterways made in Lee County (CREDIT: Lee County Government)

Those dry summer months are finally paying off, Lee County. The drier-than-usual conditions this year have increased the county’s capacity to handle a rain event.

The Lee County Government announced the completion of 41 miles worth of natural, manmade waterways across the county.

Drivers should still be prepared for roadway flooding from the potentially severe weather this weekend. Stay tuned to The Weather Authority for updates and download the WINK Weather app for alerts on tornado watches, storm surges and other intense conditions.