Bay Street Yard grand opening moved up to Memorial Day weekend

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Credit: Bay street Yard

Bay Street Yard, an entertainment venue in downtown Fort Myers, announced on Facebook its grand opening for Saturday.

The downtown hangout spot sprung the revised opening date on Wednesday for the approaching Memorial Day weekend.

The original grand opening date was scheduled for May 30.

In its Facebook post, the business wrote, “We couldn’t wait to party with you, so we’re opening a few days early. Spend the unofficial start to summer with us.”

The outdoor venue will be located on Bay Street across from the Luminary Hotel and will feature live entertainment, craft beers and artisanal beverages.

According to the website, the venue will have enough seating for over 300 people, three food trucks, a covered stage with a TV and outdoor games.

The venue will be entirely outdoors with a VIP area on the second floor.

