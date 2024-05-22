Dangers of Electricity

WINK News
The Lima, Ohio-based franchise with about 100 locations added the first three in Florida over the past two years. All of them are in Cape Coral and co-owned by Horstman and Barry Goettemoeller.
Punta Gorda Planning Commission approved final plat plans for two subdivisions near Jones Loop Road that will bring 368 new homes to the area.
The Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park in Collier County will not be open for the summer.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday the passing of their beloved retired K-9 named Wiley.
A 21-year-old woman from Sarasota died after a deadly crash involving two cars occurred on State Route 31 and Bermont Road.
Bay Street Yard, an entertainment venue in downtown Fort Myers, announced on Facebook its grand opening for Saturday.
Welcome to the 2023 WINK News Hurricane Guide. Hurricane season is now here, and for the next six months, the WINK Weather Team will constantly monitor for tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes that could be potential threats.
If an evacuation order has been issued, officials strongly encourage you to make every effort to leave the area. Evacuation options that may be better than going to a public shelter include:
Following a hurricane, electrical equipment, downed power lines and household wiring can all pose potential hazards if not dealt with properly. Here’s how to safely contend with such problems.
A woman who witnesses said ran into a storm drain naked at the Fort Myers Country Club has died, according to police.
A man from Cape Coral was arrested yesterday morning for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.
The downtown Fort Myers post office has fully reopened, having begun retail operations on Wednesday.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Wednesday with isolated storms closer to the coast in the late afternoon and into the evening.
New boundaries have been established for the Collier Mosquito Control District, the first expansion in over 20 years.
23-year-old Connor Thurman is accused of throwing beer bottles off his balcony. When he was asked to leave, he was determined to take his Corona with him.
• If your electrical equipment is wet or near water, turn off the main breaker. If reaching the breaker box or main switch requires entering flood water, call an electrician to turn it off.
• If your electrical equipment is wet or near water, turn off the main breaker. If reaching the breaker box or main switch requires entering flood water, call an electrician to turn it off.
• Do not turn electrical equipment back on until it has been professionally inspected.
• Avoid downed power lines, as they may still be energized and dangerous. Stay clear of water touching downed power lines.
• Do not trim trees or remove debris near downed power lines.
• If you’re removing debris that is in or around your home, do not pile it under or near electrical lines or equipment.• If any appliances were on when the power was lost, be sure to turn them off. If left on, they could be a fire hazard.
• Use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns. Avoid using candles.
• Report any downed power lines to the utility company. Otherwise, keep utility telephone lines clear for emergency calls.
How is power restored after a storm?
Your electric provider will begin assessing damage to the electrical system as soon as the storm passes.
• Power will first be restored to essential services, such as hospitals, traffic signals, shelters, communication centers, and law enforcement.
• Next, your electric provider will work to restore the greatest number of customers in the shortest time.
• Finally, individual services are restored, or those that need reconnection after repairs to damaged electrical systems.
What if my neighbor has power but I don’t?
First, check all your circuit breakers by resetting them. If your breakers aren’t the issue, then:
• Your home may be on a different power feeder line or power transformer.
• The transformer providing power to your location may have been damaged. These are often the last system devices to be repaired, as electrical providers focus on restoring the greatest number of customers first.
• Your weather head conduit (the pipe and wire extending above your roof) is damaged or bent. It must be repaired by an electrician and it must be inspected before power can be restored.
• Your home has its own underground service that may be damaged. If so, it must be repaired by an electrician and it must be inspected before restoring power.
• If none of the above are the issue, and your neighbor’s power is on while yours has not been restored, contact your utility.
About electronics
• Any electronic equipment that has been subject to rain or flood water may not be salvageable, and any attempt to repair it yourself can be dangerous to you and the device. Always use extreme caution around wet electronics, especially if you’re trying to repair or restore them.
• Do not open any electronic appliance to dry the inside. Any tubed television or computer monitor can be especially dangerous, as they can retain dangerously high electric voltages for long periods.
• Unplug electronic items and allow them to dry thoroughly. While the outside may be dry, don’t assume the internal components have dried. Continue drying for several more days.
• To speed up the drying process, place equipment in the sun, but monitor it closely. Bright sunlight can damage liquid crystal displays (LCDs) such as flat-screen televisions and computer monitors.
• When you’re sure the electronic item is completely dry, test it by plugging it in. If it doesn’t work right away, give it another day to dry.
• If the power indicator light comes on, leave the equipment on for about 10 minutes, then turn it off for 30 minutes. Repeat while leaving the appliance on for an extra five minutes on each subsequent try.
• If an electronic appliance’s power indicator does not come on, and the outlet is in good working order, have the appliance professionally repaired.
• If you see smoke or hear crackling sounds, unplug it immediately and take it for repair.
