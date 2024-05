Electric car charging station in Southwest Florida. Credit: WINK News

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, 21 fires were associated with electric vehicles in the wake of Hurricane Ian. As their batteries are often at the bottom of the engine, electric vehicle (EV) batteries can be more susceptible to flood damage than gas-powered vehicles.

Flood waters, and especially salt water, can damage an EV’s battery, causing it to short-circuit and discharge its stored energy. That process, called “thermal runaway,” can transfer heat from one battery cell to another, potentially creating a chain reaction that causes the battery cells to ignite and burn. And once it ignites, any fire related to an electric vehicle battery can be extremely difficult to extinguish because, unlike a combustion engine, the fire can continue reigniting. Electric automobiles aren’t the only devices at risk, as lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles such as golf carts and scooters are also vulnerable to thermal runaway if subjected to flood waters.

“We saw a number of fires associated with EVs from Hurricane Ian. We know that the saltwater from storm surge can compromise these batteries, causing fires which cannot be easily suppressed. The best fire teams can do is keep water on the battery until the fuel burns out,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis in a release. “If you’re evacuating and leaving an EV or other lithium-ion powered devices like scooters or golf carts in your garage, you’re creating a real fire threat for your home, your communities, and first responders. Take this threat seriously. If there’s even a small risk of your EV being impacted by storm surge, move it to higher ground before it’s too late.”

The simplest way to avoid an EV or hybrid fire is to move the vehicle or device away from any potential flood areas before the storm. You can further minimize your risk of electric vehicle fires after a storm by following these steps:

• Smoke or strange noises from the EV battery could be an indication of battery damage, but a battery may also be damaged without showing either of those signs. If you see smoke coming from your EV, immediately call 911.

• If an EV battery is suspected to have been damaged by flooding, particularly an EV or hybrid vehicle battery, do not attempt to charge or drive the vehicle.

• If an EV or device is submerged in salt water, unplug it from the wall before power is restored.

• Assume the battery and associated components are energized and fully charged at all times.

• As thermal runaway can occur hours or days after floodwaters recede, do not try to start or drive an electric vehicle that has been flooded until it has been thoroughly checked by the dealer or certified mechanic.

• If you suspect your EV battery is damaged, do not store it indoors or near structures in case the battery does ignite or is venting hazardous gasses.

• If your EV has flooded, put it in neutral, then move it at least 50 feet from any structure, vehicle, or combustible. Note that the process for doing so without turning it on will vary by vehicle. Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations.

• Do not attempt to open the battery pack at any time.

• If your EV has sustained damage and cannot be towed or moved safely, request assistance from emergency responders to disconnect the battery pack from the vehicle safely.