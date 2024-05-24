Near crash reveals more about dangers of State Road 31

WINK News
On Friday, we learned about how often deputies in Charlotte County catch people going way faster than they should.
Traditional versions are bulky and need two long wire leads connected to an implanted battery.
Traffic is getting worse on Southwest Florida roads, and downtown Fort Myers, one of the most popular areas in the region, is having some issues with foot traffic.
Police have shut down a busy road in Cape Coral due to a propane leak in the Nicholas Retail Center parking lot.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
Red tide, a harmful algae bloom that can infect people, animals, and ecosystems, has already begun to appear in Southwest Florida.
Some people might notice a change in their water beginning next week.
A man has drowned after chasing after a child who wandered into a pond at the Everly Apartments in Naples.
Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar is shooting to open in the former space of AZN Azian Cuizine at the end of June or beginning of July.
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
For the final Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK News reflects on the two years spent visiting the Gulf Coast Coast Human Society and the Collier County Domestic Animal Services.
A recent poll by Poolonomics, which surveyed the country, found that Florida has the third-lowest percentage of adult non-swimmers.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Friday in Southwest Florida with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 95 – 100°.
A brown pelican was found on a Marco Island beach last week, showing signs of red tide toxicosis.
Authorities are responding to a car crash on Ortiz Avenue and Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
A car swerves out of the way and off the road as a truck hauler going in the other direction crosses the line to pass another semi-truck.
This near miss caught on camera drives home the thought that this road is way too dangerous and something needs to be done.
Here on WINK, we have told you time and time again about how dangerous State Road 31 can be for drivers, from going out there and seeing how fast people are traveling to asking those in power about how to prevent crashes and asking if there are any plans to widen the road.
Now, people say they have had enough, and we are getting a better idea of how the road is being patrolled.
State Road 31 continues to cause chaos for drivers who are just trying to get to their destination safely, but many still see preventable crashes on the road or situations that can turn bad in the blink of an eye.
One driver we spoke with was in his Tesla and saw a tractor-trailer hauling cars coming straight at him in his lane. He said it could have ended deadly if he hadn’t pulled off the road.
Watch above for the full story.