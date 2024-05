Eileen Sartell lives in the Babcock area, and she said the speeding in the area is horrible.

“Nobody ever goes the posted speed limit,” said Sartell.

WINK News tested this theory on Thursday and discovered Sartell was spot on.

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty tracked cars using a speed gun and noticed that people only slowed down when approaching the only parked patrol car.

The moment they passed it, semi-trucks and cars raced 20 mph over the posted limit on State Road 31.

WINK News asked locals what makes the road so dangerous and what they would like to see changed to make it safer.

“The speed limit is not paid attention to and needs to be lowered,” said Sartell. “That road is too narrow to drive 60 mph on.”

John Tahlquisc also lives in the Babcock area.

“SR-31 is one of the most dangerous roads, and we came from Chicago, so I know dangerous roads,” said Tahlquisc. “And once they get more stoplights in here, it will slow traffic down and that will make it much safer here.”

But would seeing more patrol cars make neighbors feel safer driving?

“I would. Cause I rarely see a police officer on 31,” said Sartell. “It’s not safe.”

“Their presence would make a difference even to the point if they park one of those dead police cars on the road to scare people,” said Tahlquisc. “Something has to slow these people down.”

Others said that when seeing the empty patrol cars, drivers know they’re empty and continue to race to their next destination.

“People know,” said one neighbor, “So it’s almost like it doesn’t matter and almost like a tease.”

People want change, and on Thursday night, the Florida Department of Transportation will host a workshop at the Babcock Ridge Field House to discuss planned improvements to State Road 31.