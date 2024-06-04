Families pushing for change on State Road 82

WINK News
Not every success story starts with a four-year degree. Students at Lorenzo Walker Technical High School are a prime example of just that
Three memorials stand just yards apart, each honoring a loved one who was taken from this world by the same road.
Patience is a virtue, but some drivers trying to get to the Edison Bridge had another idea to skip traffic: Cutting through the Big Lots parking lot at US 41 and Pondella Road.
Box after box, GL Homes volunteers put in the work at the Harry Chapin food bank’s “Pack the Pantry” event.
Stuffy or runny nose, itchy eyes and constant throat clearing are common complaints for millions of Americans.
Gaping wounds, people limping, firefighters in protective gear, and first responders in hazmat suits. It might look and sound scary, but it’s all apart of first responder training at JetBlue Park.
The man accused of murdering two women sat in court for a second day in a row as lawyers worked to cut a list of 60 potential jurors down to just 12.
FWC said that Burmese pythons were discovered in Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties in the past 9 years, but they are still working to find out why.
After Hurricane Ian, Lee County officials said they expanded every resource to help our neighbors recover and be more resilient.
Randy Krise, founder of Fort Myers-based Krise Commercial Group, bought the land in in the Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park zone.
College Plaza includes 56,386 square feet of space. It’s a fully leased shopping center, with Ada’s Natural Market, West Marine boat supply store and Pet Supermarket the largest tenants.
Students, parents and teachers are left in limbo after their school says the doors won’t open in August.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is extraditing an accused criminal back to U.S. soil for his role in the fatal shooting of a married couple during a gun deal gone wrong.
Rossini by Chef Rocco has been completely renovated with custom-made wine racks that adorn walls, subdued decor and a ceiling painted with a blue sky and clouds.
The dream of riding in a Ferris wheel, enjoying scenic views in downtown Fort Myers is being scrapped for now.
“My family just lost their daughter,” said Jasmine Lamar’s cousin, Joshua Negron. “[she] just graduated a week ago.”
Dustin Golby Memorial
Taja Miles Memorial
Jasmine Lamar Memorial
WINK News reporter Taylor Wirtz 8poke with 18-year-old Dustin Gulsby’s family last year after he was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle at the intersection of State Road 82 and Sunshine Boulevard.
“He was just a sweet kid. Such a good head on his shoulders,” said Dustin’s aunt, Kristy Gulsby.
We watched last week as family and friends released balloons in memory of 18-year-old Jasmine Lamar, who was killed in a crash at the same intersection less than two weeks ago.
“When is there gonna be justice for my daughter Jasmine? That’s what I’d like to know,” said Virginia Sanchez.
On Tuesday, WINK spoke with the family of Taja Miles, the woman in the other car who was also killed in the crash.
Taja’s niece Tete told Taylor off-camera that Taja was one of her favorite aunts, and was loved by everybody.
She says Taja was always bringing giggles and smiles. Taja left behind five children.
Attorney Benjamin Talkow is representing Jasmine’s family. He’s asking for the community’s help in figuring out why the road is so dangerous.
“You really never know exactly kind of what might be wrong.” said Talkow, “Maybe it’d be lack of streetlights, lack of proper supervision from law enforcement, maybe the roadways are designed incorrectly.”
Talkow wants anyone who’s been involved in or witnessed an incident on State Road 82 to contact him.
“We need the community’s help in fixing this situation permanently.” said Talkow, “I want to speak to every single person that has any information at all, my personal cell is 561-306-5974. It’s time to make a change.”