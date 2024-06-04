Families pushing for change on State Road 82

Three memorials stand just yards apart, each honoring a loved one who was taken from this world by the same road.

“My family just lost their daughter,” said Jasmine Lamar’s cousin, Joshua Negron. “[she] just graduated a week ago.” Dustin Golby Memorial Taja Miles Memorial Jasmine Lamar Memorial

WINK News reporter Taylor Wirtz 8poke with 18-year-old Dustin Gulsby’s family last year after he was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle at the intersection of State Road 82 and Sunshine Boulevard.

“He was just a sweet kid. Such a good head on his shoulders,” said Dustin’s aunt, Kristy Gulsby.

We watched last week as family and friends released balloons in memory of 18-year-old Jasmine Lamar, who was killed in a crash at the same intersection less than two weeks ago.

“When is there gonna be justice for my daughter Jasmine? That’s what I’d like to know,” said Virginia Sanchez.

On Tuesday, WINK spoke with the family of Taja Miles, the woman in the other car who was also killed in the crash.

Taja’s niece Tete told Taylor off-camera that Taja was one of her favorite aunts, and was loved by everybody.

She says Taja was always bringing giggles and smiles. Taja left behind five children.

Attorney Benjamin Talkow is representing Jasmine’s family. He’s asking for the community’s help in figuring out why the road is so dangerous.

“You really never know exactly kind of what might be wrong.” said Talkow, “Maybe it’d be lack of streetlights, lack of proper supervision from law enforcement, maybe the roadways are designed incorrectly.”

Talkow wants anyone who’s been involved in or witnessed an incident on State Road 82 to contact him.

“We need the community’s help in fixing this situation permanently.” said Talkow, “I want to speak to every single person that has any information at all, my personal cell is 561-306-5974. It’s time to make a change.”