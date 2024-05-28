Friends and Family honor teen killed in crash

Tears, hugs, and a sea of pink balloons.

Friends and family gathered Tuesday night to say goodbye and celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jasmine Lamar.

The sweltering heat was nothing compared to the pain they felt.

“She’s only 18. Just graduated. Was going to college.” said Virginia Sanchez, Jasmine’s mom.

“Sweet, sweet young lady,” said Jasmine’s cousin, Joshua Negron. “She had a future ahead of her.”

Jasmine’s future included attending Florida SouthWestern State College with dreams of becoming an ultrasound tech.

“I gotta go home to not having my daughter there,” said Sanchez.

Through all of the sadness, there was anger.

Anger at the idea that more could’ve been done to prevent Jasmine’s death on State Road 82, a road that’s claimed too many lives already.

“It’s a drag strip. Everybody goes 100 miles an hour,” said Nate Lamar, Jasmine’s Dad.

Last year, 18-year-old Dustin Gulsby was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle.

“This kid lost his life a year ago after graduation,” said Negron. “You figured that would have made a change.”

The Florida Department of Transportation told WINK News it plans to make changes to the road by adding a traffic signal at Sunshine Boulevard and removing left turns at several intersections.

Jasmine’s family says if the changes had been made sooner, she might still be here.

“How many more parents got to bury their children before they step up?” said Negron.