Friends and Family honor teen killed in crash

Charlotte County has implemented a temporary burn ban on all outdoor burning, as well as the use of fireworks and sparklers.
While we stock up on supplies and prepare for hurricane season, the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department is too, in a different way.
It’s been a long time coming: Caxambas Park is being brought back to its former glory.
Whether you’re struggling to make the left turn yourself, or are stuck behind someone who is, everyone WINK spoke to agrees: something needs to change.
Construction crews working on the roads and metal cranes picking up debris are the signs of progress for the people in Matlacha.
Those nineties won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
The city is stepping in to get people a blast of cold air at a Fort Myers condominium that had been without air conditioning for 12 days.
Get ready to save! Two sales tax holidays take place in the next couple months.
The county says the land could help with workforce housing, parks, fire operations and conservation.
It’s a miscommunication that upset neighbors in Lehigh Acres.
Every Thursday, Project Justice, along with the NAACP, said they would protest her decision and the events that led to Christopher Jordan being killed.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled that you can be kicked out of your car during a traffic stop so K9 can search it.
Smoke is filling the sky in North Fort Myers due to a six-acre brush fire.
ECS sprinter McKenzie Travis sprints to history as she becomes eighth woman in FHSAA history to win Triple Crown.
Tears, hugs, and a sea of pink balloons.
Friends and family gathered Tuesday night to say goodbye and celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jasmine Lamar.
The sweltering heat was nothing compared to the pain they felt.
“She’s only 18. Just graduated. Was going to college.” said Virginia Sanchez, Jasmine’s mom.
“Sweet, sweet young lady,” said Jasmine’s cousin, Joshua Negron. “She had a future ahead of her.”
Jasmine’s future included attending Florida SouthWestern State College with dreams of becoming an ultrasound tech.
“I gotta go home to not having my daughter there,” said Sanchez.
Through all of the sadness, there was anger.
Anger at the idea that more could’ve been done to prevent Jasmine’s death on State Road 82, a road that’s claimed too many lives already.
“It’s a drag strip. Everybody goes 100 miles an hour,” said Nate Lamar, Jasmine’s Dad.
Last year, 18-year-old Dustin Gulsby was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle.
“This kid lost his life a year ago after graduation,” said Negron. “You figured that would have made a change.”
The Florida Department of Transportation told WINK News it plans to make changes to the road by adding a traffic signal at Sunshine Boulevard and removing left turns at several intersections.
Jasmine’s family says if the changes had been made sooner, she might still be here.
“How many more parents got to bury their children before they step up?” said Negron.