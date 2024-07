Credit: WINK News

Several police vehicles are on Seaboard Street and Palm Beach Boulevard, handling a major crash that is blocking westbound lanes.

The crash was reported to The Fort Myers Police Department at around 3:36 a.m. on Thursday.

It remains unknown how the crash occurred or if any injuries have been reported.

Traffic build-up has been reported on the westbound lanes. Eastbound lanes have been reduced to one passable lane.

Alternative routes are advised while crews work to remove the vehicle and clear debris.

A tow truck has arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle.

