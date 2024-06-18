Gulf Coast Humane Society dangerous low on pet food

Credit: The Gulf Coast Humane Society

The Gulf Coast Humane Society needs help from the community, as food supplies for the pet pantry are dangerously low.

On Monday, the GCHS posted on its social media page that it had just enough food to accommodate five families who needed to feed their dogs.

The Pet Food Pantry donation campaign was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing families with an opportunity to feed their pets if they are financially unable to do so.

The GCHS relies on donations from Lee County to provide these options to those in need.

Pet Food Pantry donations can be dropped off at the Gulf Coast Humane Society located at 2010 Arcadia Street in Fort Myers.

The GCHS also accepts donations of cat litter and pet items along with dry/wet food donations.

The drop-off sites are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Gulf Coast Humane Society and to donate, click here.