Anthony and Danielle Carolina recently opened Protein Paradise at 18011 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 16, in south Fort Myers. In the same plaza as San Carlos Park’s Planet Fitness, the new shop is solely focused on protein intake and healthy living.

Protein Paradise offers B12 refreshers, protein smoothies and protein meals. The B12 refreshers are offered in 14 different flavors, including passion fruit, pina colada, mango berry and ocean water, which Anthony Carolina describes as a blue raspberry flavor.

