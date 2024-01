Restaurant chain Whiskey Joe’s Bar & Grill, a popular venue in Ellenton on the Manatee River, Tampa, Port Richey and Pensacola Beach, will open a fifth Florida location in about a year and a half at 5000 Tamiami Trail and Melbourne Street across the highway from Sunseeker Resort on a 2.8-acre site on the Peace River.

Specialty Restaurants Corp. CEO John Tallichet and local officials were on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony in Charlotte Harbor.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.