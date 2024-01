In Florida’s first legislative session of the year, Florida’s Senate President, Kathleen Passidomo, voiced support for a proposal to use gambling revenue to fund land acquisition and conservation.

“I am very proud of the work we have undertaken on our wildlife corridor. Starting under President Simpson’s leadership, we have made historic once-in-a-generation investments that will preserve the natural beauty of our state. What makes our state so special for future Floridians to enjoy? This year, we will take that commitment to the next level,” said Passidomo.

2023 was a record year for Florida’s Wildlife Corridor. 111,000 acres of land were approved for conservation. But land acquisition isn’t cheap. Since 2019, the Sunshine State has invested $1.25 Billion in it.

“We know conservation and preservation of Florida’s land and water resources is essential to maintaining the quality of life enjoyed by Floridians, as well as sustaining and growing a thriving economy, including legacy industries like tourism and agriculture,” said Passidomo.

Passidomo told WINK News the land she is focused on is farm and ranch land in the middle of the state. This is strategic to protect native animals like the Florida Panther.

The money would come from Governor Ron DeSantis’s 2021 deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The tribe pledged 2.5 Billion to the state over the first five years of online and casino betting.

The amount of money from this gambling pot that would go toward the environment is unknown at this time.