Gulf Coast Medical’s first canine helper, Fitzgerald III. CREDIT: LEE HEALTH

Lee Health is welcoming — with open paws — its newest team member, and this canine will be Gulf Coast Medical Center’s first facility dog.

According to a press release, Fitzgerald III, a 2-year-old labrador retriever, is a highly trained canine and a very good boy, specializing in occupational and physical therapy for patients.

A talented lab, Fitzgerald III, is highly attuned to comforting patients while they prepare for procedures.

“Fitzgerald III is adjusting well. Patients and staff look forward to seeing him and we love having him here to help make the hospital stay a little easier for patients and families and aid the recovery process,” said chief nursing and operations executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center, Darcy Allen.

Allen described him as devoted to his role at the hospital, calling him a “calming presence for both staff and patients.”

“He trains twice a day and still makes time for fetch, one of his favorite activities,” she said. “We’ve enjoyed working with Canine Companions, and we know it’s the start of a fantastic relationship.”

Fitzgerald III brings the health systems canine assistants to three, with Dorian and Lemon setting up their doggy den at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

Despite Fitzgerald III’s age, he continues learning new tricks and skills weekly.

The dogs working at healthcare facilities are experts and certified when it comes to assisting in hospitals or other healthcare environments.

Fitzgerald III was trained at Canine Companions. They are a national organization providing service dogs to people with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals in healthcare, criminal justice and educational organizations for free.

“Canine Companions is excited to partner with Lee Health with the addition of Fitzgerald III to the Gulf Coast Medical Center team,” said Adam Goldman, Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator at Canine Companions. “We cannot wait to see his positive impact on patients and learn about all the lives he touches while supporting the work of the hospital.”

Fitzgerald III has a long career ahead of him and is looking forward to helping many patients along the way.