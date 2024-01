Ships abandoned after Hurricane Ian left them wayward are still crowding the shorelines across Southwest Florida.

From the Yacht Basin to the vital mangroves, the eyesores have been piled up for over a year.

Derelict vessels can be removed by owners, local government or the state.

The answer depends on if the vessel is on land, private waters or public waters.

One example is a massive boat tangled in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach. If the boat were in state waters, it would be the owner’s and Florida Fish & Wildlife’s responsibility.

After Hurricane Ian, no matter where you looked in Southwest Florida, there were boats scattered in places they shouldn’t be. Some piled on land, smashed against each other at the docks or tangled in mangroves.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad that there’s still so many capsized boats laying around,” said Linda Tayon.

They’re at the Old Bridge Marina, one of the last boat dog piles.

“It almost looks like something was staged at first I thought they did it like an amusement park where you put a boat I didn’t realize they were real boats,” said Pat Heckenlively, a visitor from Omaha.

Heckenlively doesn’t mind the boats, even though she calls the appearance shocking.

“When we see it on television, it’s not the same as seeing it here,” said Heckenlively.

Her friends, who have lived in the area for decades, see the progress.

“It was so devastating. That to have seen it then and see it now there. There’s a lot that has been gone,” said Nancy Gomez from North Fort Myers.

Even though they see progress, many wonder when boats like the ones tangled in the mangroves on San Carlos Boulevard will be removed. That is the job of the Florida Division of Emergency Management since the vessel is on land rather than in state waters.

At the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, the city worked with FWC to get the boats there out. There has been a lot of progress made, considering only four are left after crews used a crane to get some out in mid-January.

“I’m surprised that as much has been done, that has been done. I know there’s still a lot to do. But I think they’ve been doing a really good job of trying to get everything back to normal. So, and I hope we don’t get any more of those nasty hurricanes,”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FWC officers assessed over 4,200 vessels to either be derelict or at risk of becoming derelict. The removal of most was facilitated by the owners or their insurance companies.

To date, the state has worked with owners to remove more than 450 derelict boats.