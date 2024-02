The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club to teach kids about the dangers of drugs and violence.

No community is immune to the effect of drugs.

“We’re facing the most significant drug crisis with fentanyl that this country has ever seen,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

The best way to combat it?

“Give our young people the tools so that they can make decisions,” said Rambosk.

The L.E.A.D. Program helps kids make decisions that don’t involve drugs or violence.

The Boys & Girls club of Collier County is partnering with the sheriff’s office for a ten-week pilot program using L.E.A.D. curriculum. Third and fifth grade kids will learn about the harmful effects of drugs and how to make smart, safe decisions straight from law enforcement — in a fun, interactive way.

Lessons span from setting goals to avoiding peer pressure, to the effects of prescription and street drugs.

“We’re not just telling them fentanyl’s bad, we’re telling them what the consequences are from inappropriate drug use,” said Nick Demauro, CEO of L.E.A.D.