King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III makes his declaration during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

The palace said “a separate issue of concern was noted” during Charles’ treatment for an enlarged prostate last month. “Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” it said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

It said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”