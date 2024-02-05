Could the Sanibel Causeway become ‘Ron DeSantis Sanibel Causeway’?

One county leader is looking to change the name of the Sanibel Causeway to the “Ron DeSantis Sanibel Causeway” in honor of the governor and his efforts with Hurricane Ian repairs.

The name change is causing quite a stir with those on the island.

The majority of people WINK talked to on Sanibel said that adding the governor’s name to the causeway is too political. Plus, DeSantis is still alive. Typically, we name bridges after someone has died, but Commissioner Brian Hamman told WINK exclusively that the governor’s leadership after Hurricane Ian was anything but typical and deserves an extraordinary “thank you.”

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman stood next to Ron DeSantis as the governor told the people of Sanibel the great news on October 19, 2022, just three weeks after Ian broke the causeway into pieces and left the little island in ruins. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Sanibel Causeway, joined by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and state officials. Credit: WINK News

Hamman said he was so touched by the governor’s swift action. He shook his hand and made him a promise.

“I said, ‘Hey, I want to make sure we name this bridge after you someday,'” he said.

Hamman believes someday is now.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, he’ll make his proposal to rename the Sanibel Causeway.

“A living current governor doesn’t seem appropriate, in my view, that someone who was currently in office should have a public facility name after them,” said Thomas Nelson, a Sanibel resident.

People in Sanibel said that while they appreciate everything the governor did to help after the hurricane, the Sanibel Causeway has always been, and should always be the Sanibel Causeway.

“I think there the historical perspective overrides the willingness to give credit to politicians,” said Lu Barbuto Sanibel resident.

But Sanibel deli owner Jeff Weigel sees it differently. He said the quick opening of the causeway kept his business alive.

So, if Lee County wants to thank the governor, Weigel said he won’t stand in the way.

“It’s just a name you can call it the Scooby Doo causeway for all I care as long as it brings me to work,” Weigel said.

There’s no chance they’re going to call this the Scooby Doo Bridge, but the Ron DeSantis Sanibel Causeway?

Hamman believes that will happen.

He said he doesn’t expect much, if any, pushback from his fellow commissioners, the people of Sanibel, or the Sanibel city council.

The governor’s office said they cannot comment on the idea.