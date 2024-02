A Collier County tattoo artist has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, after he allegedly gave a teenager a tattoo in exchange for sex.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Gerardo “Jerry” Mendoza was arrested on Monday after speaking with detectives.

The 15-year-old victim and Mendoza, deputies allege, exchanged messages discussing the victim’s desire for a tattoo, despite not having money.

In November of 2023, Mendoza gave the victim a tattoo on her neck reading “Cut Here.” Mendoza accepted oral sex from the victim as payment for the tattoo.