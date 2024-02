Lee County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice to an estimated 1,000 residences and 100 commercial sites in East Fort Myers.

The water main break was caused by a contractor who hit a line near a transmission line in east Fort Myers, said officials.

Impacted neighborhoods are:

South of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Hanson Street, roughly between Fort Street to the west and Flint Drive to the east

South of Hanson Street to Sivan Road between roughly Evans Avenue to the west and Work Drive to the east.

Precautionary boil water notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

Lee County Utilities staff anticipates the notice will most likely be lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Following repair work, LCU customers will need to comply with a precautionary Boil Water notice in the affected areas.

To see if your neighborhood has been affected, input your address using Lee County’s Resident Information Tool.