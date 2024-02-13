Deadly hit-and-runs awareness in SWFL

David Thomas, a professor of forensic studies at Florida Gulf Coast University says hit-and-run accidents are on the rise in Florida.

“Right now we’re in a hurry, every place we go,” said Thomas, “A lot of stuff that we do is distracted driving.”

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida saw over 100,000 hit-and-run crashes in 2022.

FDOT says 1,000 of those crashes resulted in serious bodily injury. #HitAndRunAwareness pic.twitter.com/0K9sB18jb5 — FDOT District 1 (@MyFDOT_SWFL) February 13, 2024

While accidents may occur on the road, leaving the scene is never a good idea.

“Could you be in trouble? Sure, you could be in trouble. But it’s a lot worse when you flee.” said Thomas.

Experts say if you hit someone’s property you have an obligation to give them your information.

Hit-and-runs that involve property damage can result in a second-degree misdemeanor charge and up to 60 days in jail.

Hit-and-runs that involve harm to another person can result in a second-degree felony and up to 5 years in prison. Hit and runs that result in a death increase to 30 years in prison.

Experts also say that if you hit something while driving you should always find out what it was. Driving away when you don’t know what you did is still a crime.