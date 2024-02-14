Fort Myers police searching for fuel thief

Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers Police Detectives are seeking public information identifying a suspect involved in stealing fuel from a 7-Eleven gas station.

On February 6, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a man was observed exiting a vehicle believed to have been involved in siphoning Diesel fuel at the 7-Eleven at 11501 State Road 82. Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the suspect’s car was described as a green minivan, possibly an old model Chrysler, with a spare tire affixed to the roof of the van, gray tape on the rear passenger side window and stickers/decals on the rear windshield.

The man was described as having light-dark skin, wearing a gray-colored hat, a blue jacket, a black undershirt, dark gray pants and sandals.

The minivan parked over one of the underground tanks for around 23 minutes, eventually leaving the scene and traveling in an unknown direction.

The 7-Eleven suffered a loss of 446 gallons of diesel fuel, which amounted to a total monetary loss of approximately $1,733.60.

If you have any information, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.