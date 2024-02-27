FGCU swimmer breaking records as a freshman

Since she first dove in the pool at FGCU Jasmin Kroll had a goal.

“I remember the first day I talked to Dave in our goal meeting,” Kroll said. “I was like, ‘I want to set a record.'”

Little did she know it would be in the 200 meter freestyle.

Jasmin’s lead leg split in the 800 free relay at the ASUN Conference Championship set the school and ASUN Championship record.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I want to get our relay in a really good position for the rest of the team.’ Then I looked at the board, and I couldn’t realize it at first. Then I looked up to my other teammates on the side and they were cheering so loud. Then my teammate told me you have the school record,” Kroll said.

The freshman couldn’t believe it at first, but Head Coach Dave Rollins could.

“She’s a very gifted athlete obviously, but her work ethic kind of exceeds what her gifts are,” Rollins said.

Jasmin went seven for seven at the conference championship medaling in each of her events, including gold in the 200 meter freestyle.

The Berlin native’s early success excites Rollins about what’s to come for the Eagles.

“We’re very fortunate that she decided to come to school here and we’re very excited for the future,” Rollins said.

Jasmin’s record setting leg helped her 800 free relay to a third place finish and FGCU’s fifth fastest time in program history.

Now Jasmin and the Eagles are training for the National Invitational Championship in Ocala next month.