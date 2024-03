Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral canal. CREDIT: WINK News

A silver pickup truck has ended up partially stuck in a canal in Fort Myers.

Pictures taken from the scene on Golfview Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers show a portion of the truck’s bed underwater tilted to one side. Pickup truck removed from Fort Myers canal. CREDIT: WINK News

Crews are trying to lift the truck out of the canal.

Fort Myers police report that the driver was having a medical episode and drove into the canal. Pickup truck removed from Fort Myers canal. CREDIT: WINK News Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral canal. CREDIT: WINK News

The driver was taken to the hospital.