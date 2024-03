Credit: Lee County government

Lee County Commissioners deferred the closing of a 50-acre parcel of land for a potential new solid waste recycling facility for the second time March 5. The property is near State Road 82 in eastern Lee County, adjacent to the former Gulf Coast Landfill and Pelican Preserve community.

Commissioner chambers were packed with more than 100 residents wearing red, opposing closing on the property. Residents were concerned with the sight, noise and smell of such a facility close to their homes and sought answers to their questions regarding plans on the site.

Assistant County Manager Christine Brady presented the item March 5 to address some of the concerns, starting with what the facility is and what it isn’t. “This is an indoor covered facility handling recyclables,” she said. “The operation is not a landfill or a waste transfer station.”

