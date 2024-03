During a press conference in Live Oak, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded three infrastructure and economic development grants to counties affected by Hurricane Idalia.

During the conference, DeSantis announced the three awards worth $9.2 million as part of the job award grant fund program.

The three grants will be distributed in Suwannee, Madison and Taylor counties.

$2.2 million will be distributed to Suwanee County, which will fund construction at the Suwannee County Catalyst Industrial site.

According to DeSantis, this effort will improve job growth within the area. The expectation is that around 300 jobs will be created.

$2 million will be awarded to Madison County to fund road widening and resurfacing.

Once the improvements are completed, DeSantis mentioned an advanced manufacturing company interested in moving into the industrial park within the county.

Around 90 jobs will be created to help fulfill this road improvement project, according to DeSantis.

$5 million will be awarded to the Big Bend Technical College in Taylor County, which will be used to construct a 10,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing teaching facility.

The facility will be used to expand instruction and training careers in the manufacturing industry and purchase state-of-the-art equipment.

DeSantis remarked on the need for more manufacturing jobs after Hurricane Idalia forced the shutdown of Georgia Pacific Mill in Taylor County.

$50 million will be awarded to communities impacted by Idalia through the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The funding was appropriated through the special funding legislature session in 2023.

The money will cover debris removal, beach renourishment, waterway dredging and infrastructure repairs in several upstate Florida counties.

DeSantis then announced an additional $6.8 million to the Florida Department of Transportation’s small counties outreach programs.

The funding will support road resurfacing and roadway widening in rural communities.