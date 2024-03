Credit: The Highlands County Fire Rescue

A semi-truck went up in flames on State Road 64 in Highlands County.

According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, at 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, crews responded to a semi-truck fire on State Road 64 and Ballard Road in Avon Park.

The trailer, which was carrying potatoes, had heavy fire involved upon arrival.

The driver disconnected the tractor before the fire reached it.

State Road 64 was closed for about an hour so crews could safely extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries, and mechanical issues caused the fire.