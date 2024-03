An Uber Eats delivery driver lost everything in a matter of seconds when his car was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot in Cape Coral.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Del Prado Boulevard North and Kismet Parkway.

The driver left his keys in the ignition with the car running, along with his cell phone and wallet inside.

According to the victim’s brother, the driver noticed two suspicious individuals near his car before entering the McDonald’s to pick up an order.

Within moments of leaving the vehicle unattended, the suspects got into the car and drove away.

The victim’s phone was later found shattered, as it was reportedly thrown out of the car during the theft.

Cape Coral police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you may have seen what happened at the McDonald’s or may have seen a 2005 gray Scion Xa, call police.

Cape police emphasize the importance of not leaving vehicles unattended with keys in the ignition.

The victim, who relied on his car for work, faces significant challenges without his means of livelihood.

This incident serves as a reminder to always secure your vehicle to avoid becoming a victim of such crimes.