The scene of a crash on Chiquita Blvd. in Cape Coral.

Authorities are at a crash scene in Cape Coral that injured a delivery driver, which called for the response of a helicopter and a large law enforcement presence.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers are investigating a crash with injuries near the 1700 block of Chiquita Boulevard North.

A car rear-ended a delivery driver’s vehicle while the delivery driver was getting packages in the back.

The delivery driver was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Corease Hogan, a WINK News viewer and a woman who lives near the scene, sent a video of the chaotic scene as it unfolded, catching a helicopter, police cars and much more at the scene.

The front of a white sedan crashed into the back of a white van. The front of the sedan appeared heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

Spencer Crutchley, a WINK News viewer, saw the events unfold and sent a picture showing the chopper flying over the crash.

Helicopter flying over the crash scene in Cape Coral.

Authorities continue investigating what happened.

