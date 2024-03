CREDIT: GULFSHORE BUSINESS

Jonathan Larmore, who owned Fishermen’s Village before it was put in a receivership in October, was recently indicted for giving a false $77 million tender offer for WeWork stock.

Larmore, 51, of Punta Gorda, is charged with one count of tender offer fraud and one count of securities fraud, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The offer led investors to buy WeWork stock at fraudulently inflated prices during after-hours trading, in an effort to drive up the value of his WeWork call options and shares, according to a press release issued by Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and James Smith, assistant director in charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI.

