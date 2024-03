Inside the Naples Art Institute, The Power of Photography holds more than 100 original photographs collected by gallerist Peter Fetterman.

The Power of Photography exhibit holds exactly 122 original prints. The collector and gallerist Petter Fetterman says the photographs are primarily portraits.

The photographs offer an overview of the art medium while paying tribute to the photographers themselves who captured each photograph.

From the Boschian fantasies of Melvin Sokolsky to the captivating humanity photos of Edward Weston’s portraits. Including the rare shot of Steve McCurry’s Afghan Girl, featured on National Geographic Gover, which is just part of Fetterman’s collection with some of the best photos of the 20th century.

According to Fetterman, each photo is a time capsule, offering a glimpse into human history.

“I want people to be changed when they come into this exhibition,” said Fetterman. “They come in as one person, and I hope they’re going to leave a different person having experienced the whole mood of it humanizes them.”

Peter Fetterman started curating and collecting certain photos for The Power of Photograph at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t go anywhere, I couldn’t travel anywhere, the gallery was closed,” said Fetterman. “And then the words the power photography went into my little brain.”

Fetterman said that collecting photographs over the years has brought personal and professional connections to learn more about the art medium.

“The memories are really intense,” said Fetterman. “Photographers are really interesting people because they’re artists, but they’re grounded in reality.”

Fetterman said that it’s his “curiosity” that has inspired him to collect photos starting from the 1840s to the present day.

According to the Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Naples Art Institute, Frank Verpoorten, says this is a unique exhibit for the city of Naples.

“Interesting iconic work,” said Verpoorten, “add that photography is a very approachable and accessible medium.”

After taking of the Naples Art Institute, studies show that there’s been a 1,600% increase in attendance for shows.

According to Verpoorten, so far, more than 5,000 people have come to browse these original powerful photographs.

