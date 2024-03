During a press conference in Miami Beach, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about homeless camps while signing a house bill into law.

The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Santorini by Georgios, located at 101 Ocean Drive.

DeSantis began by discussing how overwhelmed Miami Beach has been with homelessness.

He then stated that public safety is a non-negotiable factor, remarking that a massive population has relocated to Florida.

He then mentioned the steady incline of homeless people, which has called for public safety concerns.

However, DeSantis stated there has been an 11% decline in homelessness in Florida during his time as Governor.

DeSantis then stated that he would sign several bills into law to help combat the homelessness issue in Florida.

House Bill 1365 prohibits public camping on city streets, sidewalks and parks.

“It’s important to maintain a good quality of life here in Florida,” said DeSantis.

The bill will provide alternatives for homeless facilities that have reached a maximum capacity, including substance abuse aid and mental health assistance to help the displaced people.