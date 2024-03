All this soggy weather isn’t great for spring break. Naples was a ghost town Friday as the rain poured for hours.

Understandably, most people decided to stay indoors and avoid the rain altogether. They’d rather settle for a crowded beach with sunshine.

However, the empty beach seemed like an oasis for some.

“I picked the dry spot here right by the pier, and I said, ‘This is a perfect view,'” said Ollie Apahidien, who was vacationing from Michigan. “There’s really nobody here. I can hear the waves.”

For others, it put a bit of a damper on plans.

“We couldn’t see the sunset, which we were expecting,” said a vacationer from India.

Plus, there is something special about a spring break beach crowd.

“We’re gonna come back though, like on Monday, Tuesday. We’ll be back,” Apahidien said.

In addition to the relentless rain, the Naples Pier is also seeing higher levels of bacteria in the water, which may be keeping the typical spring break crowd at bay.

The health department is encouraging beachgoers to stay out of the water due to the increased risk of illness.