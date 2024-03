24-year-old Lian Miguel Armas Alvarez (left) and 65-year-old Juan Pedro Blanco Farinas (right) Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Two men from Southeast Florida have been arrested for allegedly stealing tires from a business in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the CCSO Aviation Unit spotted a white van pull up behind the Tire Kingdom in Naples.

Two men exited the van and entered a storage container on the property.

Police said they came out with a tire, placed it inside the van and drove away.

Before that incident, there had been several recent after-hours burglaries involving tire stores and auto shops.

Aviation deputies coordinated with road patrol deputies on the ground, who then stopped the van.

Deputies found several tires inside, some brand new with stickers on them.

During interviews with the suspects, deputies developed probable cause to arrest 24-year-old Lian Miguel Armas Alvarez of Haverhill and 65-year-old Juan Pedro Blanco Farinas of Hialeah.

They remain at the Collier County jail, charged with burglary of a structure and petty theft.