Alanna Hermanns. CREDIT: LCSO

We now have our first look at a woman suspected of breaking into her boyfriend’s house and stabbing him.

Cape Coral police say 20-year-old Alanna Hermanns ran after the attack on Southeast Tenth Place.

Officers were originally searching for a man because that’s how the victim described his attacker, but Hermanns decided to admit to police that she stabbed her boyfriend and tossed the knife in the backyard.

She’s booked in the Lee County Jail.